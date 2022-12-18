Messi and the controversial penalty with which Argentina beat France in the Qatar 2022 Final

Messi put Argentina ahead against France in Qatar 2022. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

And the greatest day arrived. Lionel Messi appeared in the penalty spot. Dembélé made light contact on Di María, who had entered the area and was acting as a constant threat. After a cut in the hottest area of ​​the field, the Frenchman made light contact on the back of Di María and opened a controversial page in the history of the World Cups. There was no review by referee Szymon Marciniak. The Lusail Stadium did not understand the temperature of the moment, blinded by the option of seeing Argentina go ahead.

After 21 minutes, Lionel Messi executed with calm, precision and elegance to seal the 1-0 that puts La Albiceleste at the gates of glory in Qatar 2022 against France. Mbappé’s team remained knocked out after the first Argentine attack. The game belonged to the South Americans, but they hadn’t had any great chances to damage Hugo Lloris’ goal either.

The marking has divided opinions, as expected. For example, two former Mexican referees, both World Cup players, have had different criteria about the play on Twitter. Felipe Ramos Rizo He said that the penalty is “non-existent” (and pointed out that, in his opinion, it was the second of this type that Argentina had scored).

While Marco Antonio Rodríguez approved the marking but with a nuance: “It is a reckless offense with a large dose of exaggeration. Dembélé modifies the trajectory of Di María’s foot.”

Dembélé made minimal contact, barely within sight. Although it was believed that there would be a review, the marking was direct. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And the second came after 36 minutes, when Ángel Di María appeared again to close a cross from Mac Allister and make it 2-0. Didier Deschamps, the French coach, reacted furiously: he took Dembélé and Giroud off the field. From the bank emerged Kolo Muani and Thuram to try to reverse the headwind.

Argentine celebration of Messi’s goal in the streets of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina. (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

Argentina set about managing the lead after the lead gained in the first 45 minutes. They already felt they had the Cup in their bag and did everything to make the French feel their rigor in each direct duel. The name of the Final is Ángel Di María, because of the penalty that was awarded to Argentina after their foray into the area and because of his goal, which certifies him as an amulet for La Albiceleste in finals: he scored in Beijing 2008, in the Cup America last year and now in the World Cup Final.

