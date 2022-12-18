Los Angeles Dodgers and JD Martinez agree to one-year, $10 million deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers, still looking to patch holes in their lineup, agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with veteran designated hitter JD Martinez on Saturday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Martinez, a 35-year-old right-handed hitter, experienced a 77-point drop in OPS with the Boston Red Sox last season, but remained productive, hitting .274/.341/.448 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs in 139 games. . From 2014 to 2019, Martínez was one of the most productive offensive players in the sport, slashing .307/.373/.581 while averaging 34 home runs and 98 RBIs.

The addition of Martinez could spell the end of Justin Turner’s long tenure in Los Angeles. Martinez would soak up the majority of plate appearances as DH, with Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas — whom the Dodgers have frequently said will get a chance in 2023 — also weighing heavily. If no other infield additions are made, Vargas would see most of his time at third base and Muncy would play second base, with Gavin Lux serving as the everyday shortstop.

The Dodgers could still add a shortstop, but their most pressing need might be in center field.

In Los Angeles, Martinez will meet with Robert Van Scoyoc, the hitting coach who changed his focus and resurrected his career. Martinez will also meet with Mookie Betts, his Red Sox teammate. Martinez was exclusively a designated hitter last season, but started 28 games in left field in 2021.

