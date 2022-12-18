Lionel Messi, best player of the final and of the 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messiworld champion with Argentinawith seven goals and three assists throughout the tournament, was chosen this Sunday December 18 as the best player in the final and of the Qatar World Cup 2022seconded in the individual awards by his compatriots Enzo Fernandez, the best youngY Emiliano Martinez, best goalkeeperin addition to kylian mbappe As the top scorer, with eight goals.

It’s Messi’s World Cup. In his fifth and last adventure in the tournament, as the most definitive player, as the engine of Argentina’s reunion with the top of the world, 36 years after the triumph in Mexico in 1986 with Diego Armando Maradona.

Messi lifted the trophy as the best footballer of Qatar 2022in which he relieved Luka modricthe winner in Russia 2018, in his farewell to the World Cups, from which he also leaves as the player with most matches in history, with 26.

Argentina obtained another two individual mentions: for Enzo Fernández, key in Lionel Scaloni’s scheme in the qualifying rounds, was the best youngster; for Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinezpenalty saver in the quarterfinals and in the final, the one with the best goalkeeper.

The Golden Boot for best scorer went to Mbappe, between the grief of defeat. Since 2002, with Ronaldo Nazario with Brazil, nobody had reached eight goals in the final phase of the competition.