Like Martino, it is uncovered who wants Messi to become champion at all costs

Messi celebrating
Messi celebrating

The end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is getting closer, it is only a matter of hours to meet the world champion, be it the new champion or the retention of the highest trophy in the world of football. The teams from Argentina and France will face each other in a duel that promises a lot from the footballing to the emotional.

This is the last World Cup that Lionel Messi will play, without a doubt the tournament that has been so denied to the Argentine star. Of the four participations prior to Qatar 2022, Messi did not look so much, he was more of a player who stood out at times and as his selection progressed, the magic faded until he was eliminated.

In this World Cup a different Messi has been seen, a player completely focused for the ninety minutes of the game and who until now has not been criticized for lack of play and initiative. Although his rival will not be easy, as France is possibly the most complete team at the national team level, with great figures like Kylian Mbappé or Hugo Lloris.

Who wants Messi to lift the cup?

In the last hours, a letter that Thiago Messi wrote to his father was revealed, in it you can appreciate the song that all the Argentine fans sing in this World Cup. This melody refers to seeing the albiceleste champion once again. It is clear that the affection that a son has for a father is immense.

