Girl cries inconsolably after seeing Pinocchio, by Guillermo del Toro; she asks that they not put it on again

The mother of the crying girl was the one who uploaded the video to social networks.

TikTok users assured that the Guadalajara filmmaker’s film was not for children because of the message it sends.

Through social networks, a video went viral in which makes visible the emotional effect caused by the animated movie Pinocchio, directed by the Mexican Guillermo del Toro; Well, a video was released showing a girl crying inconsolably after watching the tape.

According to said videothe girl asks her mother not to play the animated movie again, presumably because it made her cry, although as such the real reason for crying is not disclosed disconsolate for the little girl, since the mother does not ask why the tape caused her to cry.

“Never Pinocchio”, “Don’t me mommy, don’t call me Pinocchio again”, are some of the phrases that the girl says while she blows her nose and does not stop crying. It should be noted that to accompany the video she put the labels ‘No children’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Guillermo del Toro’.

However, the tender video of a heartbroken girl unleashed a wave of comments on social networks, where Internet users were divided into commentsamong those who assured that the tape of the Guadalajara was not suitable for children and that the mother did not have to laugh at the feelings of the girl, as well as that of those who allowed themselves to be seen moved.

“You can ask him why he feels that way”, “Please don’t laugh, my dad used to laugh when he cried and even if it wasn’t his intention I felt that he was making fun of me…”, “I know you don’t laugh with bad intentions but in that At the moment, it is better to ask him why he is crying and tell him that it is okay to cry”, “Wey, don’t laugh, it is beautiful that he connects with something so beautiful”, are some of the comments from Internet users.