Argentina vs. France live on Telemundo – Telemundo McAllen (40)

DOHA, Qatar – Argentina faces France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail for the 2022 World Cup title. La Albiceleste left Croatia on the road, while Les Bleus did the same with Morocco.

Official lineups:

Start the game. Argentina has Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez up front. Lionel Scaloni surprised with Ángel Di María in the starting lineup. France have Olivier Giroud at the forefront alongside Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé on offense.

At minute three, Rodrigo De Paul tried a through ball, but Julián Álvarez was caught offside.

Argentina puts the danger at minute five, Alexis Mac Allister shoots with the right foot from outside the area after an assist from Julián Álvarez.

At minute nine, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is fouled in the defensive zone.

Nicolás Tagliafico tried a through ball in the 14th minute, but Ángel Di María was caught offside.

Argentina is the team that proposes the most at minute 17 with 50% of the ball possession.

Free kick for France in the 20th minute after a foul on Theo Hernández on the left wing. Giroud hits a header, but the referee considers it a foul.

Argentina’s goal in the 23rd minute thanks to a penalty scored by Messi after a foul committed on Di María in the France area.

With this goal, Messi is currently the top scorer in the 2022 World Cup with six goals; he is followed by Mbappé with five.

Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister puts France in danger in the 32nd minute with a right footed shot from outside the box, but the ball misses to the right side of the goal.

THE PREVIOUS

South America vs. Europe. Messi vs. Mbappé.

The first World Cup in the Middle East will have a stellar final on Sunday between last champions France and Argentina, which will try to end a two-decade hegemony of European soccer on the highest stage.

Lionel Messi, top scorer of the Argentine team in the World Cups, will seek to win the last great trophy that he is missing and that Diego Maradona lifted for his country for the last time in 1986.

Kylian Mbappé, 23, has the goal of equaling Pelé as the youngest player to win two World Cup titles. France may also be the first team to revalidate their title since O Rei’s own Brazil in 1962.

“Playing two finals in a row is incredible,” said French winger Theo Hernández. “We know that the final against Argentina has everything to be a great match.”

Both teams, seeking their third star, overcame a curse of injuries in the run-up to the World Cup. Karim Benzemá, Paul Pogba and N’golo Kanté from the French side; Giovanni Lo Celso, Joaquín Correa and Nicolás González in the Argentine.

The monarch scored 13 goals and conceded five on his way to the final. The Argentines converted one less and scored the same amount on their fence.

The Europeans went to the World Cup final.

They will meet again four years after the 4-3 win — with a double by Mbappé — that the Europeans gave the Argentine team in the round of 16 in Russia.

“This is not the same Argentina we faced four years ago,” warned France coach Didier Deschamps.

Next, a review of the most relevant data of both teams heading to the duel at the Lusail stadium, which will be played at 6 pm local time.

ARGENTINA

HOW DO I ARRIVE?

After the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, the Albiceleste beat Mexico 2-0 and Poland 2-0 in the group stage. In the round of 16 they beat Australia 2-1; in the quarterfinals 4-3 to the Netherlands in the penalty shootout and thrashed the last runner-up Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals.

PALMARES

He was world champion in 1978 and 1986. He also played in the final in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

FIGURE

Its captain Messi, author of five goals and three assists. Soccer and emotional leader of the Albiceleste, he was vital to open the scoring against Mexico when qualifying for the round of 16 was at risk.

He also scored the first goal in the quarterfinals and semifinals. At 35 years old and with 25 appearances in World Cups – he equaled the record of the German legend Lothar Matthäus -, the Flea will look for the last great trophy that he lacks.

“He is splendid,” Deschamps commented on Messi. “He plays with a lot of freedom, he touches a lot of balls, he looks very fit”

TECHNICAL

Lionel Scaloni, 44 years old. It’s hard to pigeonhole him. Argentina is an overwhelming team at times, but it also withdraws and kills on the counterattack. He never repeated his team in the tournament and changed the tactical scheme depending on the rival.

HIS IDEAL ELEVEN:

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez.

FRANCE

HOW DO I ARRIVE?

Following the crushing 4-1 win over Australia, Les Bleus beat Denmark 2-1 to secure their place in the round of 16. With a majority of substitutes, they closed the first phase with a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia. In the round of 16 they won 3-1 against Poland and in an early final they eliminated England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals they eliminated Morocco 2-0.

PALMARES

He was champion in 1998 and 2018. Finalist in 2006.

FIGURE

Mbappé, the maximum referent of the new generation of soccer stars who entered the scene after an era dominated by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has five goals in the tournament, one more than in Russia. Although he did not convert in the last two games, he is always a factor of imbalance and participated in all the goals.

TECHNICAL

Deschamps, 54 years old. World champion as a player and coach. He knew how to rebuild the team despite the casualties and it was a success of his to insert Antoine Griezmann into midfield. He has led the team for a decade and this is his third World Cup.

HIS IDEAL ELEVEN

Hugo Lloris; Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.