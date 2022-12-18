all the impressive records that Messi can break this Sunday in the World Cup final against France

2022-12-17

Lionel Messi will go in search of his first World Cup this Sunday against Francebut he will also have the opportunity to break several records. The significant casualties suffered by Argentina and France in the World Cup The Argentinian star already matched the German Lothar Matthaus as the player with the most caps in World Cup history, with 25 each. And he surpassed his compatriot Gabriel Omar Batistuta as the top Argentine scorer in the tournament with 11 goals. More minutes in World Cups With a total of 2199 minutes played until the final whistle of Daniele Orsato in semifinals, Messi he was just 18 minutes away from becoming the player who played the longest in the history of the competition. The current record holder is the Italian Paolo Maldiniwho accumulated 2,217 minutes in his four World Cup appearances from Italy 1990 to Korea-Japan 2002.

Most games in the World Cups The most accessible statistic that the striker can get this Sunday is that of being the footballer with the most matches in the history of the competition. Be of the game before France it will be enough to overcome Lothar Matthaus and reach 26 appearances. Most assists in the same World Cup The ‘Flea’ is a shot away from snatching two historical brands from Pele. The first of these refers to the most goal passes in a single tournament, achieved by the Brazilian in Mexico 1970 when he provided six assists. Messi He has the same amount as the ‘Canarinha’ legend with one game to go and can keep the award.

Most assists in a tournament final The second of the records of Pele what can happen to Leo He is the one with the most goal passes in the last game of the World Cup. The Brazilian assisted twice in the definition of 1970 and can be equaled or surpassed by the Rosario. Messi could also equal or exceed Pele in goals. ‘O Rey’ was left with 12 goals in the World Cups while the Argentine already has 11. Most World Cup wins A feasible mark that you can achieve Messi It is the one with the most games won in the history of the World Cups. At the moment, Miroslav Klose is the leader with 17 wins and Leo will only be able to match it if Argentina win the game before the statutory 90 minutes or, failing that, in a hypothetical extra time.