Tigres prepares millionaire offer for Alexis Vega

During the Clausura 2022, Chivas renewed the contract with Alexis Vega before a possible sale the player to Europe after Qatar 2022.

However, the first offer for Vega would not come from the Old Continent but from a team from the MX League. And it is that Michael Herreratechnician of the tigersis interested in having the striker for next season, revealed TUDN.

“The technician of Tigers Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera wants to have Vega for the next tournament and the feline board will seek to please him by offering up to 10 million dollars for his services,” the outlet said.

“The juicy offer would be analyzed by the new directive of the Guadalajara headed by the Spaniard Fernando Hierro, who was barely announced this Monday and already has work to do,” he added.

It should be noted that after the removal of the Sacred Flock of the 2022 Opening in the Repechage against PueblaVega launched a phrase on social networks that sounded more like a farewell.

“I can’t do anymore for Chivasthis tournament is over for us and now to think about the World Cup, which is the most important thing,” the striker told TUDN.

