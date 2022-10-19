The president of Dodgers responded if Dave Roberts will continue as manager of Julio Urías and company

The president of the Los Angeles Dodgers was asked if Dave Roberts will continue as manager of Julio Urías and company in the 2023 MLB season. He did not hesitate in his answer!

“I feel like this was an organizational flop in the postseason.” With phrases of this caliber, AndrewFriedman, president of operations Los Angeles Dodgers, attended the media at a press conference and showed his face after the harsh elimination of Julius Uriah and company in the Divisional Series of the MLB Playoffs 2022. Dave Roberts, one of the most noted.

After being the team with the most wins (111) in the entire MLB 2022, a record in franchise history, having a run differential of +334 compared to its rivals and resting in the Wild Card Round, the Dodgers only won one game of postseason and were eliminated by losing 1 – 3 (global score) against San Diego Padres.

Although each case was different, Dave Roberts did not leave any of his starting pitchers, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson, beyond the fifth inning against the Padres’ offense. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers manager himself confessed to a signal error they had at the entrance that gave San Diego the definitive advantage to qualify for the National League Championship Series.

The first thing the Dodgers president of operations did was defend Roberts from criticism for the failure in the 2022 Playoffs: “Personally, I don’t think the criticism Dave has received has been fair. I think it’s human nature to want to point the finger at someone. I feel like this was an organizational flop in the postseason. I feel like we achieved our regular season goal. We put ourselves in the best possible position to go out and win 11 games in October. We didn’t come close to doing that.”

The president of the Dodgers responded if Roberts will continue as manager of Urías in the MLB

Andrew Friedman told a press conference that they have not yet decided whether to submit a qualified offer to Clayton Kershaw to continue with the team in the MLB 2023. There are also no certainties about the continuity of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner. What the president of operations confirmed Los Angeles Dodgers is that it is “100 percent” sure that Dave Robers will return as manager of Julio Urías and company in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.