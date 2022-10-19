The possible line-up of America to face Toluca in the first leg of the semifinals

The azulcremas will look for a good result in the visit to La Bombonera and for this they will present their luxury formation.

America is ready to face Toluca for the first leg of the Semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament and on Tuesday morning, they closed their training sessions before concentrating on their way to the Mexican capital with a view to this important meeting.

Fernando Ortiz fine-tuned the last details at the Coapa facilities to finish defining the elements that he will send to the field of the Nemesio Diez Stadium. It is worth mentioning that the only element of his squad that generated doubts is Bruno Valdezwho has been with differentiated work, although in spite of that he will make the trip to chorizo ​​soil.

That said, Tano could return to the lineup he used in the first leg of the last series against Puebla and it is the one that has given him the best dividends throughout the campaign. To several of those elements gave them rest last Saturday at the Vuelta at the Coloso de Santa Úrsulabut they would reappear in La Bombonera.

In such a way, the Eagles would go out to the house of the Devils in the following way: William Ochoa in the bow; line of four defenders made up of emilio lara, Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres Y louis sources; in the center of midfield they would be Richard Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo, while Alexander Zendejas Y jonathan rodriguez they take the bands; Diego Valdes Y Henry Martin They would complete the training.

WHEN DOES AMERICA VS TOLUCA PLAY THE IDA SEMIFINAL?

The Azulcremas will face Los Choriceros at the Nemesio Diez Stadium this Wednesday, October 19, starting at 9:06 p.m. (Central Mexico Time). The channel to watch the live broadcast is through TUDN and Channel 5 and online through the ViX app. Similarly, Monumental Eagles will bring the summary and highlights of the engagement.

