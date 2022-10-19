The dramatic fight between a bear and a climber on a mountain in Japan

The video of the mountaineer who faced a bear in Japan went viral on social networks

a man of Japan captured with his camera how he fought against a bear wild that attacked him when he was climbing among the rocks of the Mount Futago. The impressive footage was shared on social networks and has quickly gone viral with more than a million and a half views on YouTube.

“I was attacked by a bear when I was descending the rocky ridge of Mount Futago in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan,” the climber said in the description of his video. “Instead of fear, I changed to the feeling that if he came at me, I had no choice but to face him.”said.

The man dealt several blows to the bear in self-defense

The subject explained that for a few seconds he kept screaming and threatening the animal to get away. And he said he later reviewed the footage and concluded the bear attacked to protect a nearby cub. “I’m sorry I invaded bear territory, but when I was attacked, I responded in self-defense.”he affirmed, specifying that the incident occurred on October 1.

In Japan there are two species of bear: Asiatic black bear and brown bear. But brown bears are only found on the island of Hokkaido. Asiatic black bears live mainly in the forests and mountains of East Asia and They can weigh up to 200 kilos.. In addition, they have a reputation for being especially aggressive towards humans.

The man said he has trained in karate and mixed martial arts, and that would have saved his life.

The Japan Forest and Bear Society has warned that more and more forest-dwelling bears are being seen in human-inhabited areas in search of food.

Wildlife experts often advise that if a bear begins to approach, no need to run away because you can’t outrun a bear. It is best to stand firm. If the animal moves away or shows agitated behavior, try to talk to it calmly. And if he continues to approach or follow you, stand firm and aggressive, waving your arms and yelling loudly.

