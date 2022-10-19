Canelo Álvarez appears in new Creed III movie trailer

Midtime Editorial

Not only does he conquer the ring as the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion, now he also goes to Hollywood! This Tuesday premiered official trailer for the movie “Creed III”in which Canelo Álvarez and his wife, Fernanda Gómez, appear along with Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson, the protagonists of the film.

Why will Canelo Álvarez appear in Creed III?

In a virtual conference, the actor who gives life to “Adonis Creed” assured that the presence of Saúl Álvarez in “Creed III” is a small recognition not only to his sports career, but also to what our country represents for world boxing with an enormous history of champions.

“The history of boxing in Mexico is enormous, it is a pillar in its culture. I felt that there was not much representation of Mexican boxing in the sagaI wanted to give it a space and add Mexican culture through this sport,” said the actor, who will debut as a director.

“There is Canelo who will have a role in the tapealso José Benavidez, you think of Julio César Chávez. I think there was something Mexican missing in the Creed movies because Mexico is the land of boxing and I feel that it was not given the recognition it deserved,” he added.

What is Creed III about? Release date

The third installment of the saga “Creed”which is tied to the landmark “Rocky” movies, marks a milestone as the first time Sylvester Stallone will not appear. the plot turns around the reunion of “Adonis Creed” with an old childhood acquaintance, “Anderson Dame”who spent nearly two decades in prison.

The character played by Jonathan Majors has been released, but with enormous social resentment and thirst for revenge against Creed -personified by Michael B. Jordan-, who will be at the crossroads of understanding the attitude of his childhood friend or face what seems inevitable inside the ring.

The film of “Creed 3” has an agreed release date of March 3, 2023being produced by MGM, distributed by Warner Bros. and marking the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan. Canelo Álvarez will appear in the film with a secondary role.

Remembering the great ‘Rocky Balboa’

