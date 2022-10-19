Abigail Breslin, the actress of “Little Miss Sunshine”, was a victim of gender-based violence: “He hit me and locked me up”

Screening of the film “Stillwater” in Cannes. Through her social networks, Abigail Breslin revealed the years of abuse she experienced from a former partner (Reuters)

The actress Abigail Breslin, who, despite her successful career, is still remembered by many fans for her memorable role as the leading girl in “Little Miss Sunshine”, spoke for the first time about abusive relationship that she suffered for two years from an ex-boyfriend.

Breslin, who shared her story on her official Instagram profile, said that she was dating a man who made her suffer every second she was by his side. “As a survivor of gender-based violence, I feel compelled to write a little about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for almost two years,” his text begins.

The American actress, who has just over 530,000 followers on Instagram, has made her case known. “Everything started off perfectly, she was so in love,” she explained.

“Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship subsequently turned violent”, he continued. And then he narrated the nightmare that he lived: “They beat me, locked me in rooms and forced me to pretend that everything was fine and normal while dealing with injuries that most people didn’t even see.”

Breslin, who has participated in “Zombieland” or the series “Scream Queens”, revealed that used “concealer and a lot of foundation to hide each and every one of the bruises” because strangely he was still worrying about this man, as well as that all that physical attack was accompanied by “humiliations and verbal abuse”.

And she told how her aggressor made her feel responsible for each situation of abuse. In her post, she admitted that she felt “ugly and hated” and that she “didn’t deserve anyone’s love”.

“I felt like I deserved less than trash. I was certain that there had to be something inevitably wrong with me. I thought I was a whore, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, extremely sensitive, unreasonable and unworthy of love,” she shared.

“The two years in which I have felt the most alone in my entire life”, he added.

Abigail Breslin in “Little Miss Sunshine”

Regarding who helped her get out of this toxic relationship, she confessed: “I am more than grateful to my family and friends who played a key and incalculable role in helping me get out of that horrible situation. I will always be indebted to the people closest to me not only for helping me, but for believing in me.”

He said his complex post-traumatic stress disorder is much better after his abusive relationship, although he acknowledged that he has some moments of great anguish. “I’m still healing,” she admitted, as she hopes this step she’s taken will help other women understand that “You can go out” from those abusive relationships.

She concluded her message by sharing words of encouragement for other victims of domestic abuse, saying she hopes her story “at least helps some people feel a little less alone.”

“If you are currently in an abusive relationship, you can get out of it,” Abigail wrote. “I know it seems impossible and scary, but you have survived so much and you can survive if you have the right tools and support.”

Abigail Breslin with her future husband

Now, he assured, he feels “wonderful, healthy, happy and incredibly well” with her fiancé, Ira Kunyansky, although there are nights when he has “nightmares”.

After about five years of dating, Breslin and her new boyfriend already have wedding plans. The marriage proposal was at night on a beach in Malibu. The actress herself confirmed the great news on social networks in February of this year by showing her engagement ring.

Keep reading:

Drew Barrymore confessed that he has not had sex since his divorce in 2016

Former child star Seth Green said Bill Murray abused him as a child: ‘He threw me in the trash can’