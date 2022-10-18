Why will the Olimpia footballers not play the friendlies of Honduras against Qatar and Saudi Arabia?
The Honduran national team will prepare to face the next friendly duels against their similar, but World Cup, Qatar and Saudi Arabia at the end of October.
However, the team Diego Vazquez will be designed without players from Olympia and neither with Honduran elements that are legionnaires as it is not a FIFA date.
The “H” will face these games without footballers from Viejo León since the club has commitments to Concacaf League and therefore players like Edrick Menjivar, Maylor Nunez, Michael Chirinos, Jorge Alvarez, Joseph Mario Pinto either Bryan Moya they will not be part
Olympia plays the first leg of the final Concacaf League against him Alajuelense on October 26, one day before the commitment of the bicolor team against the Qataris for Sunday the 30th of this month to face Saudi Arabia.
🔥🇭🇳 SURPRISE IN THE ‘H’ 😱Jonathan Rougier will be called up to the Honduran National Team and will be the third player not born in catracha lands to wear that sacred shirt. Who are the other two?
There is another cluster of players but they play in foreign teams that will not be with Honduras for the simple fact that the two games are not FIFA dates.
Diego could use those who participate in the mls and whose teams were eliminated, such as Andy Najar, Bryan Acosta either Kervin Arriaga Y Joseph Rosales if Minnesota is eliminated today in the quarterfinals.