Why will the Olimpia footballers not play the friendlies of Honduras against Qatar and Saudi Arabia?

2022-10-17

The Honduran national team will prepare to face the next friendly duels against their similar, but World Cup, Qatar and Saudi Arabia at the end of October.

However, the team Diego Vazquez will be designed without players from Olympia and neither with Honduran elements that are legionnaires as it is not a FIFA date.

The “H” will face these games without footballers from Viejo León since the club has commitments to Concacaf League and therefore players like Edrick Menjivar, Maylor Nunez, Michael Chirinos, Jorge Alvarez, Joseph Mario Pinto either Bryan Moya they will not be part

Olympia plays the first leg of the final Concacaf League against him Alajuelense on October 26, one day before the commitment of the bicolor team against the Qataris for Sunday the 30th of this month to face Saudi Arabia.