What LeBron James told his teammates before facing Manu Ginobili in the Olympics

In the previous duel United States vs. Argentina of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, LeBron James said something to his teammates before facing Emanuel Manu Ginóbili.

The Golden Generation Argentina who knew how to win the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games re-entered the world basketball scene thanks to the documentary ‘The Redeem Team’, from Netflix. LeBron James and the United States they wanted to win at all costs the rematch against Emanuel Manu Ginobili.

Such was the impact of Argentina’s victory against the United States by 89-81 points in the semifinals of the Olympic Games Athens 2004 that LeBron didn’t want to play for the USA anymore as soon as he felt the sensation of putting on the bronze medal. Manu Ginobili and a performance of 29 units was left in the memory of James and company.

Carlos Boozer, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James, they were the only four players to have been to both the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. One of these stars NBA He took it upon himself to reveal what he told them ‘The king’ before facing Ginóbili and the Argentine Golden Generation.

“I was on the podium with the bronze medal and I was like, ‘This shit was a waste of time.’ At that time he did not want to play for the USA team again”, revealed LeBron James in the documentary ‘The Redeemer Team’, from Netflix. that same feeling ‘The king’ he did not want to repeat it and for that reason, together with the other four players who lost against Argentina in 2004, the message was clear in the run-up to the rematch that the USA had in 2008 against Manu Ginobili and the Golden Generation.

What LeBron James told his teammates before facing Manu Ginobili

The United States took revenge and beat Argentina by 101 to 81 points in a semifinal of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games that had Emanuel Manu Ginóbili not playing the last three quarters due to injury and a Lebron James who scored 15 units. The USA National Team fulfilled what ‘The king’ and three other companions said before facing the Golden Generation.

“The four of us were waiting for that game. Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and I said: ‘We want to win, dominate at all costs’”, revealed Carlos Boozer in a documentary ‘The Redeemer Team’ about what they said ‘The king’ and company before facing Manu Ginóbili and the Argentine Golden Generation.