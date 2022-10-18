This is how Thalía wears denim pants in the fall to look elegant at 50

Thalía gives us an important fashion lesson by wearing denim pants with the favorite cut of autumn, so we recommend you try this proposal that will add elegance to you, the best thing is that you can recreate her outfit with clothes that you probably already have in your closet. We love how it looks!

When we imagined that textured, faux leather or military cut jeans would conquer street style, the singer reminds us that there is a basic that is back with a lot of force, so take note of how you should style this piece of denim that has been so popular since several decades ago.

Thalía wears the jeans that give a wasp waist

Through her Instagram account, the celeb shared a photo showing an ideal outfit to go to the office. On this occasion, she chose flared jeans, which she combined with a pink t-shirt, as well as a white blazer. Her outfit reminds us that the fusion of classics is an infallible bet that we need to try at least once.

How to choose the right jeans?

If, like me, you have already visited all the stores you attend and you still cannot find the ideal garment, my recommendation is that you always be faithful to the cut that suits you, that is, that you forget about the trends to choose that look. that you know adapts to your curves.

You, would you try the denim pants that Thalia wears to look elegant at 50?