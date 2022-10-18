They filter PHOTOS that prove that Ricky Martin was ACCOMPANIED by his nephew in New York

Through the internet began to circulate some Photos that would prove that Ricky Martin he was accompanied from his nephew in New York, a situation that would call into question the innocence of the Puerto Rican after Dennis Jadiel again it denounce by abuse.

After the Puerto Rican authorities confirmed the innocence of Ricky Martin behind the complaint who filed his nephew for domestic violence, having no convincing evidence. Dennis Jadiel again lashed out at his uncle by accusing him of to abuse of him when he was 11 years old in New York.

Bliss complaint filed by Dennis a Ricky Martin caused a stir among the media, since at first the Puerto Rican’s lawyer came forward, flatly denying the accusations, classifying them as “false and crazy”, but a couple of hours ago he filtered nail Photos that would give a 180º turn to the case of the star.

They filter photos of Ricky Martin’s nephew accompanying him in New York

It was on the Gossip No Like YouTube program, where the hosts revealed that it was the media outlet La Comay who filter nail Photos that they would verify the complaint of Dennis Jadiel towards his uncle, because in these images the young man can be seen accompanying the Puerto Rican in one of his concerts in New York, an issue that impacted not only the press but also the singer’s followers.

La Comay was the one who found these Photos of Dennis accompanying a Ricky Martin a New Yorkbut allegedly she was threatened by the famous lawyers so that she would not investigate further on the subject and it is presumed that said abuse was carried out in one of the dressing rooms that the singer used in his presentations and that his nephew barely had 11 years.

The pieces of the puzzle would be slowly falling into place, since Dennis Jadiel assured in the complaint filed that he was a victim of abuse by his uncle when he was 11 years old and that said act occurred on a trip to New Yorka situation that agrees with the Photo filtered.

Me, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, of legal age, resident of San Juan, I file the following motion to inform this honorable court of aspects related to this case. On June 14, 2012, in the city of New YorkUSA, in the dressing room of the Marquis Theater for my 11th birthday. The plaintiff performed orogenital acts on me

Much has been said about the mental situation of Dennis Jadiel, Well, at least the family and lawyers of Ricky MartinThey claim that he has a medical condition that makes him lie about his uncle. However, no one expected that they would begin to filter some Photos put on the table the credibility of the nephew from the singer.