The day Doctor Polo lost CONTROL in ‘Case Closed’ in front of her sister Alina

Little is known about the private life of the Doctor PoloHowever, over the years several things have come to light regarding his family life, such as that he has siblings and even a son whom he adopted and gave him a granddaughter. Despite the fact that the dictator has tried to separate the personal from her work, this has been impossible due to her sister Alina, front who once lost the control in Case closed.

Alina and the Doctor Polo They are very united, because it was the sister of the lawyer who gave him this taste for music because they even collaborated forming a duo. But this was not the only reason that brought them together, as Alina became the producer of the hit show, case closedsame as the doctor drives.

Related news

Although in each program Case closed the doctor is very firm and with an unbreakable character, there was a time when the Doctor Polo lost the front control to its sister Alina. And it is so strong was the case that she appeared on the program that time that the lawyer could not contain her anger that she ended up losing her temper in front of the cameras.

The case we are talking about was one that happened in 2019, in that year Alinathe sister of Doctor Polo was the producer of Case closed; What happened was that Ana María Polo got so angry that lost the control Not only front to its sister, but before the audience and the mitigant of the case. Such was her fury that the doctor ended up throwing a glass of water at a man who was sued by her niece.

The case represented a teenager who accused her uncle of abuse and violence, and the fact is that the subject took care of the minor after taking her guardianship after the death of the teenager’s father. Given the above, the Doctor Polo could not help feeling very angry so in the end lost the control front to its sister Alinawho was the producer.

In an interview the Doctor Polo recognized that he acted with violence, “There was one case where I acted violently. I lost my temper and regretted it”, confessed Ana María Polo. That has been the only time that the doctor has been involved in this type of scene in Case closed.