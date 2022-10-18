Several surprises: Honduras announces call to face Qatar and Saudi Arabia

The Honduran National Team announced this Tuesday the call for 23 soccer players for their last games of 2022 against the World Cup Qatar and Saudi Arabia at the end of this month of October.

The catracho team will meet first in Marbella, Spain, to play their exhibition duel against the host of the world CupQatar, next Thursday 27.

Three days later, that is to say on Sunday the 30th, the Honduran delegation will hold its second friendly of the window in the majestic country of the United Arab Emirates. In said Asian nation they will be measured against the combined Saudi Arabia in the city of luxurious city of Abu Dhabi.

Watch: Diego Vázquez’s opinion on Jonathan Rougier

In the imminent World Cup (November 20 to December 18) the Qatar squad will face each other in Group A at Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands. For its part, Saudi Arabia will face Argentina, Poland and Mexico in Group C.

SURPRISES AND CAUSES

In the list there are several surprises that the H coach summoned players who for the first time will wear the shirt of the Honduran squad.

The defender Oscar Almendarez of the Colts of Olancho FC, the midfielders Alexy Vega and Denis Melendez of the Victoria, in addition to jack baptiste of the UPN and Yeison Mejia of Real Spain have been considered for the listing for the first time.

For this double of matches, the Bicolor led by the Argentine Diego Martin Vazquez He had the soccer players who play for Olimpia unavailable, since the National Team will take a trip on Monday the 24th and will return seven days later.

Well, during that period of time, Wednesday, October 26, Olimpia will play the first leg of the Concacaf League against him Alajuelense in Tegucigalpa, so their players will remain to play for the club in this vitally important match.

Similarly, on payroll there are no European legionnaires, This is because the friendlies will be played on a non-FIFA date, so their teams are not obliged to give them up.

For their part, the soccer players who play in the MLS were called, since they do not have activity after the end of the regular season.

Currently Romell Quito He is the only Honduran who has participated in the play-offs of the American championship, he disputes the semifinals of the Conference with CF Montréal, for which he is absent from the call.