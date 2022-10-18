Rumor | Club América is already working to make two international signings

Without a doubt, one of the topics of the moment is the Eagles of Americaset that during the development of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022made history by becoming the most successful and dangerous team in the competition by closing the campaign with 38 units in favor, 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses.

Club America records

It is important to mention and emphasize that among the most important brands, the 38 goals in favor of the squad and the records that Guillermo Ochoa signed under the azulcremas crossbars stand out, where at the same time, he stood out as the most effective guardian after signing more clean sheets, in the 21-22 season.

The new Club America rumor

However, another of the reasons why locals and strangers have turned to see the blue-cream camp is due to the new rumors that have reached the Nest.

According to sources inside the club, it seems that the team’s top brass are concentrating their attention on an extra issue for the Mexican soccer semifinal. In fact, speculation argues that the highest authorities in Coapa are already looking for the new elements and players of the club.

In this sense, it has been commented that America has supposedly already asked for the services of Leandro Lozano, a central defender who currently works for the National Football Club, and for Fran Navarro, a Spanish striker who belongs to the Gil Vicente squad of the Primeira Liga. From Portugal. So far, the Eagles have not addressed the issue and therefore the information continues to be interpreted as rumour.