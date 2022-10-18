Business

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens day without changes

Today, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9759 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.0093 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session unchanged, trading at 19.99 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9593 and a maximum of 20.0149 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,651 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.71 pesos, for $22.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

