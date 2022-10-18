“Precious!”: Chiquis Rivera melts the nets by sunbathing in an orange swimsuit

Chiquis Rivera has conquered the hearts of the public with his talent on stage, friendliness and sweeping beauty who does not hesitate to show off with elegant and fun outfits that have made her a benchmark for fashion and style for all occasions, like this time when she posed by the pool with a colorful Swimwear.

The daughter of the deceased singer Jenni Rivera celebrated the International Day of the Boss with a moment of relaxation where he took the opportunity to delight the pupil of his more than 5 million followers on Instagram, this by using a full bathing suit perfect orange color to attract attention and enjoy the last rays of sun before the arrival of low temperatures.

Chiquis Rivera in an orange swimsuit. Photo: IG @chiquis

“They say: ‘Thick thighs save lives’ and I agree! No filter, no FaceTune, only Janney!”, is the message with which the singer shared her photo in which she is seen wearing sunglasses to match her look while boasting heart-stopping legs that earned her a shower of compliments .

“What a sexy friend”, “Beautiful girl, I love you”, “Goddess”, “Beautiful, I compare you with Cleopatra “were some of the comments that accompanied the photo along with some emojis of hearts and almost 100 thousand reactions just a few hours after posting the photo.

Chiquis Rivera responds to criticism

The interpreter of “Queen Bee” joins the celebrities who fight against “body shaming” on social networks, since she has been the target of criticism about her physique since she began her career, so she does not hesitate to raise her voice and respond with forceful messages with which he demands a halt.

“No. I’m not the skinny woman that maybe “some” would like to see in a tight dress walking on a red carpet, but what I am is a woman who not afraid of challengesof taking risks and trying something different, out of the ordinary…” the artist wrote on her Twitter account.

Janney Marín Rivera, as is the singer’s real name, has recently surprised her fans with her physical change by looking thinner and, although she has not given details about it so far, the “Chamonic” influencer revealed that Chiquis was he would have performed the gastric sleeve to lose weight, a procedure that he complements with a healthy diet and exercise.

