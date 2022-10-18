kanye-west fails to stay away from controversy.

The interpreter of ‘Gold Digger‘ appeared as a special guest of the latest podcast episode ‘Drink Champs‘. For more than three hours Ye talked about various topicsincluding the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd’s deathconfessions about Drake and Kris Jenner And till bad bunny.

Although these issues have generated great controversy, without a doubt, what has given the most to talk about were his diatribes towards the Jewish people, derived from a recent confession of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, about his sex life with the comedian Peter Davidson.

Kim Kardashian’s confession about Pete Davidson that angered Kanye West

In one of the most recent episodes of the TV reality show Hulu, the kardashians, the socialite discussed her sex life with Pete Davidson on camera, confessing that They both had sex in front of a fireplace in honor of their grandmother.

According to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s statements did nothing more than allude to the Jewish Zionist practice, because it ensures that it is precisely the Jewish people who control all facets of the media and entertainment industry.

“We are Jews, so I can’t be anti-Semite,” West said shortly before lashing out at the community. “Kim is a Christian. On TMZ yesterday I saw [un títular] which read ‘Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace in honor of their grandmother’. It is the Jewish Zionists that life is about. Are who they tell this christian woman who has four black children to publish it as a message in the media”, Kanye continues.

“So when I pass by and see Hulu ads, when you watch JP ads [Morgan Chase], I’ll let you know right now… The devil is a defeated foe, and they can’t poison me”, finished.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. the ex-partner He shares four children together: North, age nine; Saint, of six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, of three.

The current situation of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Months after their breakup, Kim began a romantic relationship with Pete Davidson, however, it only lasted nine months. Currently, both celebrities are singlewhile Kanye West reportedly is premiering courtship with the Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.