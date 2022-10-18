Joaquín Muñoz insists that Juan Gabriel is alive and asks AMLO for help: “You order and go to the National Palace”

Alberto Aguilera would expect help from Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to Joaquín Muñoz (Photo: Twitter Lopezobrador, YouTube Juan Gabriel)

Six years after the death of John Gabrielhis former representative Joaquin Munozwith whom the divo lived for a short time in his youth, continues to ensure that the famous composer is still alive and remains in close contact with him.

To discuss the issue, the man called a conference in Mexico City, where he even stated that “the divo of Juárez” will reappear in public life when President Andrésa Manuel López Obrador gives him the “green light.”

“’I thank you for what you do for me, tell them that you have me very protected, that you give me everything I occupy and I don’t need anything,’ that’s what Juan Gabriel says,” Joaquín Muñoz told the reporters who attended the event, where he assured that he would re-launch an edition of his controversial book released in the 1980s: “I’m going to reissue the book John Gabriel and me so that many people know him”.

Joaquín Muñoz Muñoz is the author of the controversial book “Juan Gabriel y yo”, published in 1985 (Photo: Facebook@Joaquin Muñoz Muñoz)

And it is that the man assures that since Juan Gabriel “faked his death”, he has been supporting him financially to cover his expensessuch as his rent and food, a cost that Muñoz is not affected by.

“I don’t care what I’ve given Alberto, I don’t care about that, I care that Alberto is fine, that he has what he wants, because he deprives himself of many things because he also feels sorry for asking meIt’s been six years since I’ve been giving them money for rent and for all their expenses, so he tells me ‘I’m sorry to ask you,’” the man said.

According to Muñoz, Juan Gabriel, whose geographical location he did not want to reveal, would be waiting for AMLO to support him to return to public life, but having the certainty that he will be supported by the authorities regarding his fiscal situation and the intellectual properties of his work, today under the protection of his son Iván Aguilera.

Joaquín Muñoz published a book with photos that revealed the singer’s homosexuality. This fact was presented in the series “Until I met you” (Photo: Joaquín Muñoz)

“This is what he says to the president, so that they pay close attention, to see if it is true that Iván is his universal owner: ‘I personally want to solve problems in a legal way, I am not against submitting a report to the Ministry of Finance or to some other dependency, I only require time and above all security, since the agreement that I had with my son Iván has not been respected and he has betrayed me in some way,” read Muñoz, who launched a call to the president.

“Mr. president, help Juan Gabriel, you have all the power of the State being presidentyou just order and Juan Gabriel goes to the National Palace, thank you very much to all of you and long live the only genius that Mexico has, which is Juan Gabriel”, exclaimed the man who in his youth served as assistant to the divo.

During the press conference, according to various reporters, Joaquín Muñoz displayed an arrogant attitude and defensive. When journalist Karina Monroy explained to Joaquín that she had led the investigation into the artist’s death and that she had had access to the divo’s death certificate and expert report, Muñoz interrupted her by shouting that they were false documents.

“I ask you to start investigating,” he said when the reporter questioned him if the US authorities had then falsified the information. “Juan Gabriel is alive and I cannot be fooling the presidentMunoz stressed.

It was then that the controversial character was questioned if he is not worried about having lost credibility in the media for not having presented reliable evidence that the historic Mexican singer-songwriter is still alive.

“I don’t care about the media, just look what happens to you, you have been following me for six years, I quote you and everything, who is more crazy, me or the media?”, he concluded to the annoyance of the reporters present.

KEEP READING:

The best memes left by Juan Gabriel tickets and other versions

What was the song that Juan Gabriel composed and gave to José José and Anel Noreña

Andrés García: his last will and the Juan Gabriel song he wants at his funeral