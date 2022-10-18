How much does Shakira’s youngest son charge for photos to fans

A few years ago, the moment of the meeting with celebrities was remembered with an autograph. Since the expansion of smartphones, it has been replaced by the request for a photo to register it. Tired of the amount of orders that his mother had, Sashathe youngest son of Shakira, He decided to set a fee and charge 10,000 euros for a portrait.

The fact of meeting celebrities is a moment treasured by all fans, who are looking for a way to have a memory of their face to face with the admired artist. Logically, fulfilling everyone’s request requires time on the part of the protagonists.

For this reason, considering the degree of popularity of the Colombian singer, the weariness of her little son is understandable. Sasha, aged 9, who decided to set a fee. In a video of tik tokis seen jokingly telling her “it’s ten thousand euros” before taking the photo of an admirer who was posing for the picture with his mother.

The funny episode took place in the framework of a baseball game that was playing Milanthe other son he had Shakira with his ex partner Gerard Piqué. The occurrence of the child not only generated laughter from those present, but also quickly went viral on social networks.

“Excellent manager of Shakira. He is going to be a good businessman” and “You already know what his mother is worth as an artist” were some of the comments from users who praised the reaction of Sasha. The video where she is seen wearing a hat and a jean jacket ends with the singer leaving the venue with her children before the greetings of the public.

Related news

After her separation from the Barcelona footballer, the singer said she was going through a difficult time due to the invasion of privacy suffered by her family. “We can’t take a walk in the park like a normal family or go get ice cream or do any activity without photographers following us,” she told the magazine. she.

“For those women who, like me, believe in values ​​like family, the great dream of having a family forever, seeing that dream broken or shattered is probably one of the most painful things you can go through,” she added. Shakira regarding his relationship with Pique.

The singer maintains a dispute with the footballer for the custody of the children. Due to a ruling by the Spanish Justice, she must live in that country for a period of two years before being able to request a change of residence and move to Miami where she owns a luxurious mansion.