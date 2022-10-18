Entertainment

How much does Shakira’s youngest son charge for photos to fans

A few years ago, the moment of the meeting with celebrities was remembered with an autograph. Since the expansion of smartphones, it has been replaced by the request for a photo to register it. Tired of the amount of orders that his mother had, Sashathe youngest son of Shakira, He decided to set a fee and charge 10,000 euros for a portrait.

The fact of meeting celebrities is a moment treasured by all fans, who are looking for a way to have a memory of their face to face with the admired artist. Logically, fulfilling everyone’s request requires time on the part of the protagonists.

