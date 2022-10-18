Entertainment

He shone with Lucero and now he could end up worse than Pablo Lyle

Lucero and Pablo Lyle

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance will have to serve but now it has been revealed that there is a star who could end up even worse than Lyle.

A star that shone with Lucero

“One of my outbursts led me to put the accelerator on the car because of the courage I had, put the brakes on it and crash my car into another car,” revealed actress and model Lorena Herrera, who worked with Lucero on the novel ‘My destiny is you ‘, when he talked about the “outburst” of anger that Lyle had and now pays.

“I observed myself in those moments of outburst, of anger, of rage, of courage that took hold of me, and I said: ‘I have to work on it,’” added Herrera, giving more examples of outbursts that could have cost him more dearly as to Pablo Lyle now.

