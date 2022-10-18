He did the worst to Eduardo Capetillo and now his ex has taken all his clothes out into the sun

Edward Capetillo

October 17, 2022 7:33 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED.

Any good story has a hero, a heartthrob or simply a man who ends up taking the love, fortune or respect of the people. However, villains are needed to make life impossible for him, even if they are defeated in the end. That is the basis of most Televisa soap operas, but this time it may have become a reality.

The soap opera was ‘Peregrina’, released in 2005, and the hero was nothing more and nothing less than the leading man of the time, Eduardo Capetillo. The artist was exploring his facet as an actor and was playing a double role: Aníbal and Rodolfo, the leading twins.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Capetillo:

CONFIRMING WHAT MANY BELIEVED ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EDUARDO CAPETILLO AND BIBY GAYTÁN

THE FORBIDDEN LOVE OF EDUARDO CAPETILLO THAT NOW ENDED UP AS VICTORIA RUFFO’S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW

Rodolfo was the noble and the “good”, while Hannibal was totally despotic. The first one ended up falling in love with a girl and due to various macabre plans, Hannibal ended up pretending to be his twin. However, this role of Capetillo suffered the worst fate, when ‘Abigail’, who was his lover in the novel, caused his death.

And karma could have avenged Capetillo

The actress of ‘Abigail’ was Cynthia Klitbo and her life from there until now has been more than one scandal. The last thing was that she had to deal with a more than painful breakup with the celebrity, Juan Vidal, suffering from mistreatment and that she owed her more than $60,000 pesos. However, he has another version:

“She has been raped, abused, beaten, she has fought with blows and knives. Her psychological traumas come from another time, what she is saying is out of place, ”revealed her ex, making it clear that he would not be responsible for everything she is accused of and added:

“She lost my friendship, any affection I had for her, God bless her, take care of her daughter.”