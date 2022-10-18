Goodbye Sebastian Rulli. The blunder that causes Angelique Boyer to stop talking to him

Angelique Boyer Sebastian Rulli

October 17, 2022 5:20 p.m.

Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer are one of the strongest couples in Mexican entertainment, for 8 years they began their love relationship in the telenovela “Lo que la vida me robó” they became the public’s favorite couple.

So they were recently invited to Adrián Uribe’s “At night, but without sleep” program and revealed some secrets that were not known about his life. And among the confessions was the defect that the heartthrob can’t stand from Angelique.

And it is that during the game they had to answer certain questions separately to know how well they know each other; and speaking of flaws, she fearlessly wrote that smoking was what Sebastian couldn’t stand about Angelique; but not before she said that on another occasion Rulli had “bolconed” her so she got angry and stopped talking to him.

But Sebastian did not confess this defect but another

The actor mentioned that his partner snores, and that is one of the characteristics that he dislikes, so Angelique, upon finding out, replied: “I’m going to stop talking to him another week” so guess who got to sleep in the chair that night? viewers joked on social media.