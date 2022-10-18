Goodbye Belinda. Nodal responds to the singer’s “prayer”

Belinda and Nodal

October 17, 2022 3:26 p.m.

A few days ago, the singer Belinda began one of her concerts with a very particular prayer, in which she called herself the “patron saint of the eculas…” and was supposedly capable of making her suitors fall in love and leaving them marked, or rather, tattooed.

For what has been said that he was referring to several of his exes, among which the American magician Criss Angel stands out, in addition to the singers Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodal who decided to mark their skin with something related to the interpreter of “Bella Traición” .

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

GOODBYE RICKY MARTIN. EVIDENCE IS REVEALED THAT HIS NEPHEW DOESN’T LIE

GOODBYE GABRIEL SOTO. HE WAS FOUND WITH ANOTHER WOMAN WHO IS NOT IRINA BAEVA

So the answer from one of them was expected; But the one who answered was Nodal, and unlike what many believed, he did it with a photograph of his girlfriend Cazzú and a phrase that reveals the love he has for the Argentine singer: “My face with dark circles only has eyes for you,” it reads in the post.

Nodal would have already surpassed Belinda

And it is that the singer reacted by exposing Belinda and some alleged chats where she asked him for money even to fix his teeth, when his mother called him naco, he also responded when Belinda’s mother provoked him on social networks, however now he is no longer answering for what he makes sure he has already surpassed his ex-fiancée.