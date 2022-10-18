Goodbye Aracely Arámbula. Victoria Ruffo left her on the ground

Aracely Arambula and Victoria Ruffo

October 18, 2022 3:35 p.m.

Aracely Arámbula is one of the most beautiful actresses on television, no one can deny it; Just as no one can deny the great talent that Victoria Ruffo has, she is not called the queen of soap operas for nothing.

And one of the strongest proofs that the Queen has given of her success has been the telenovela “La madrastra” which became one of the emblematic telenovelas of José Eduardo’s mother. And now that Aracely Arámbula stars in the same story, comparisons have not been avoided.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

JULIÁN GIL HAS HIS REVENGE PREPARED AGAINST MARJORIE DE SOUSA

FOR HELPING HER THEY WERE DAMAGED, THE INTERVIEW THEY DID WITH VERÓNICA CASTRO AND IT WENT WRONG

And one of them was the rating of each story, on the one hand the version of Victoria Ruffo would have had higher audiences, for which the actress charged a lot. According to data from the MDZ portal, the Queen charged more than 800 thousand dollars for the protagonist.

Aracely Arámbula is not a guarantee of success

And it is that although the actress is one of the most beloved in the medium, her soap operas do not always become successes, so it is doubtful if after this role the actress will have an expensive leading role again.