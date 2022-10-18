For helping her they were harmed, the interview they did with Verónica Castro and it went wrong

Veronica Castro

October 18, 2022 11:59 a.m.

The actress Verónica Castro is in the middle of the scandal due to the alleged inappropriate conversations that she would have had with minors; but after so much silence she finally came out to give her version of her events.

Although they say that “it would have been better if she had remained silent” because instead of helping her, the interview she gave in Ventaneando has brought her more criticism and detractors than defenders. For example, Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that “it was an image wash.”

And it is that the actress did not face the questions that have been asked in networks or what strict journalists would have done, on the contrary, the presenters behaved quite softly. In addition, the actress’s revelations were compromising for some.

Verónica Castro announced that she will take legal action

In the first place, he acknowledged that they were very curious, he also assured that he was still talking with them. In addition, she was highly criticized because she assured that he did talk with them about certain topics about which they were curious. Which has been heavily criticized because the topics were not suitable for dealing with girls.