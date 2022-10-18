Finally, Gabriel Soto would get something from Irina that Geraldine Bazán could never give him

Irina with Gabriel and Geraldine

October 18, 2022 10:41 a.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing and Soto himself had to go out and clarify everything. However, there is a statement from the past that could smile at Irina and be a poke at Geraldine.

What Baeva will give him but Bazán could not

“Yes, maybe having a boy would be cool because I already have my two daughters, my two treasures, but well, if it’s a girl too, now I can do anything, but yes, I would like it!” Soto revealed a few months, according to Hello!, about having more children and implying that with Irina he would like a child, something that he did not have with Geraldine and adding:

“Obviously if I had a child it would be different.”