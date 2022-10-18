does not learn Verónica Castro makes new revelations about her scandal

Veronica Castro

October 17, 2022 2:52 p.m.

The scandal, which Verónica Castro is going through for allegedly having inappropriate conversations with underage girls, has a new twist, and that is that the actress would have already broken her silence and told her truth on the subject.

She did it, as expected, with her friend Pati Chapoy on her program Ventaneando, where she revealed that it is true that she was talking to a group of fans, and that there are more groups of fans who have adopted names like: “The Wild Roses” or “the tremendous ones”.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

LETICIA CALDERÓN IS RAINED BY CRITICISM AND PRAISE FOR THE WAY IN WHICH SHE WILL CELEBRATE HER SON’S BIRTHDAY

GOODBYE RICKY MARTIN. EVIDENCE IS REVEALED THAT HIS NEPHEW DOESN’T LIE

The actress emphasized that she had done nothing wrong, because Vero explained that what the girls were very curious about many topics, and that the parents of the girls were aware of the conversations and the friendship, it would even have been one of the parents who carried the giant bear home. It would have been that bear that caused the zooms because they wanted to see the gift that their fans had given them. “They sent me a big teddy bear, precious, I threw it on me obviously, I hugged it, they wanted to see it ‘oh please zoom, zoom’, well, then they themselves decided to zoom in to thank them and be able to see me, and they decided that their boss was Tiara and that through her, well, we had contact…” Castro said.

Veronica keeps talking to the girls

And she also accused those who spoke ill of her of being horrible people: “Actually, talking to some creatures, I swear to you, it disgusts me, what these people just said is terrifying… if I were a mother who If I were seeing that they are attacking my daughter or that they are doing her harm, I would be the first to jump…” said Verónica Castro, adding that she continues to talk with the girls.