Chivas: Fernando Hierro anticipates how the next Flock coach will be

He barely lives his first hours as sports director of the Chivashowever, Ferdinand Iron you already have a clear profile of who will be the next strategist of the rojiblanco team.

During his first words as a club manager, the former defender of the real Madrid and former director of the Spanish National Team revealed what is the profile of the coach they are looking for to take the reins of the Guadalajara team.

“We already have the characteristics of what we want, we also have the alternatives. Now we have to sit down and talk and know and understand what we need. Obviously, we need a coach who knows how to work with young people, that is essential. That he has worked closely and knows the League, we also have it. That there is a mentality and that he has trained in the big leagues in Europe is also within the characteristics that the person we are looking for should have and that we already have in mind.”

“We are trying to have a young profile, who knows how to work with young people, who knows the area and who has trained in Europe,” commented the now Guadalajara sports director.

It was just last night when El Rebaño announced the departure of Ricardo Cadena as coach of the club from Guadalajara, this after little more than one tournament at the helm of the first team.

