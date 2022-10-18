BIG LEAGUES – Four Dominicans nominated for the Hank Aaron Award

The finalists of 2022 Hank Aaron Awards were announced Monday by Major League Baseball, with eight players from the American League and eight from the National League making it to this last round of voting. The award is presented each year to the player chosen as the most outstanding offensive producer in each circuit, and was established in 1999, 25 years after Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs.

Four of the eight nominees are Dominican, they are Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox, José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians, Julio Rodríguez of the Mariners and Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.

Each team nominates a player for the award, and a panel of MLB.com writers selects 16 finalists out of 30 nominees. Starting Monday and running through October 24.

In addition to the fan vote, a panel of Hall of Famers will also vote. The panel includes Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

Among this year’s 16 finalists, four have won the Hank Aaron Award in the past: Freddie Freeman (2020), Mike Trout (2019, 2014), José Altuve (2017) and Paul Goldschmidt (’13).

These are the nominees:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Jose Altuve, Astros

Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jose Ramirez, Guardians

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Mike Trout, Angels

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pete Alonso, Mets

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Manny Machado

Austin Riley, Braves

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies