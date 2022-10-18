Sports

AT THE RHYTHM OF THE CUBAN CAST THE Astros CELEBRATE their pass to the Championship Series – SwingComplete

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read


By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

The Houston Astros qualified for the Championship Series for the sixth consecutive time after beating the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, October 15. Thus, they set a record for the American League

After a one-run victory in an 18-inning match, the sidereals swept the Seattle Mariners.

After the challenge, the typical celebration images began to be seen in the clubhouse. Images of champagne bottles, eye covers and the hubbub of players and managers instantly flooded social media, including a dance by director Dusty Baker.

There was a Cuban flavor at the party, not only because of the presence of Yordan Álvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz. Gurriel uploaded some videos to her Instagram account in which the team is seen singing the theme of the cast genre “El Lunarcito”.

Harryson’s song played in the images shared with the caption: “The children already know about Cuban music, why would that be?”

More Cuban music in the Major League postseason. During games, Patria Y Vida plays whenever Aledmys goes to the batter’s box at Minute Maid Park.

Aledmys Diaz, stars, Houston Astros, cubans in mlb, Big leagues, Houston Astros, Jerry Diaz, cuban ball, Cuban baseball players, postseason, 2022 postseason, Videos of Cuban baseball players, Jordan Alvarez, Yulieski Gurriel

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

‘This image is not consistent’Halftime

2 days ago

Juan Soto’s message for the Padres duel against Dodgers and Urías in the Playoffs

1 week ago

The Yankees starting players who would return for the MLB Playoffs

3 weeks ago

France Football: “The Ballon d’Or is Messi”, even without being nominated for the first time since 2005

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button