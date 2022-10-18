AT THE RHYTHM OF THE CUBAN CAST THE Astros CELEBRATE their pass to the Championship Series – SwingComplete

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

The Houston Astros qualified for the Championship Series for the sixth consecutive time after beating the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, October 15. Thus, they set a record for the American League

After a one-run victory in an 18-inning match, the sidereals swept the Seattle Mariners.

After the challenge, the typical celebration images began to be seen in the clubhouse. Images of champagne bottles, eye covers and the hubbub of players and managers instantly flooded social media, including a dance by director Dusty Baker.

There was a Cuban flavor at the party, not only because of the presence of Yordan Álvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz. Gurriel uploaded some videos to her Instagram account in which the team is seen singing the theme of the cast genre “El Lunarcito”.

Harryson’s song played in the images shared with the caption: “The children already know about Cuban music, why would that be?”

More Cuban music in the Major League postseason. During games, Patria Y Vida plays whenever Aledmys goes to the batter’s box at Minute Maid Park.