Adamari López would make a tough love decision because of Toni’s disappointment

Adamari and Toni with Evelyn

October 18, 2022 09:42 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but now she could make a decision about her future love life.

Adamari’s tough decision

“And suddenly you meet someone and you realize you want to live the rest of your life alone! alone, alone, alone, alone, alone, alone…,” says the audio of Adamari’s new publication, in which it could be one more joke but anyone could think if that is not the real decision of his heart.