A great goal by Carlos Mejía condemns Municipal to defeat in the Clover

After an intense day that was marked by the triumph of Cobán Imperial against Iztapa (1-0) in the José Ángel Rossi and the marriage proposal of César Calderón, the victory of Communications against Xelajú in Quetzaltenango (0-1) Municipal and Antigua GFC were in charge of closing this weekend’s activity in the National League.

The CSD Municipal and Antigua GFC were the teams in charge of closing day 15 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of Guatemalan soccer with a 0-1 victory for the Antiguans at the home of the Reds.

The match, which began at 3:00 p.m. at the Trebol Stadium, faced two teams with similar dynamics: Municipal had only 5 points out of the last 15 possible, the situation was only slightly better for Antigua, the colonials arrived with 9 points in their last five games.

Early in the game Antigua looked to deal damage with her star gunner: Lucas Gómez who has 10 goals in the championship, but the first of the match was red; At 16′ Rontindi filtered for Jesús López and the Guatemalan could not define before the departure of Braulio Linares, thus wasting the clearest for Municipal in the first half.

In the second half the match became slow, the fouls proliferated and to prevent the game from getting out of hand, the central referee Julio César de Jesús Luna drew up to 8 yellow cards.

In minute 72 Municipal was again the team that could open the scoring, however, Luis Martínez missed the opportunity, did not shoot and his center took his teammate by surprise.

It was until minute 78 that there was emotion; Carlos Mejía received the ball, faced and left 4 Municipal players on the way inside the area and ended up beating Ricardo Jerez with a subtle touch, who could not do anything to prevent his goal from falling.

After the goal, Municipal took a step forward and looked for a tie. Rotondi almost got it at 88′, but his header crashed into the post and went wide.

With the defeat at home Municipal will be seventh with 19 units. Antigua GFC is awarded the second position with 25 units, one below the leader Communications.

