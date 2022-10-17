Why are there more mental health problems in Medicine?

The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats.

The Ministry of Universities has launched a new investigation with which it intends to identify the “risk factor’s” that influence the development of mental health problems among students. The investigation is made up of two large rounds of surveys that will be carried out at the start and end of the course. Something that could determine why people enrolled in studies like those of Medicine have a greater predisposition than in other areas of knowledge.

The professor at the University of Valencia, Raphael Tabares, will be in charge of coordinating the team that will analyze the data provided by students at the undergraduate, master’s and doctorate levels. “In Medicine, the mental health problems of students are more important than in other degrees”, has reported during his speech at the conference ‘Mental Health in young people and adolescents. A shared priority’ that has been held at the Ministry of Health.

The psychiatrist and psychotherapist has advanced some of the keys that he considers to be included in this difference, among which are age, competitive environment from the university or frustration derived from the culture of effort. “Many of the mental health problems of students are related to their conditions of study, of life and their learning experiences”, has apostilled

Rafael Tabares Professor at the University of Valencia, specializing in Psychiatry and Psychotherapy.



60% of students with mental health problems

The need to delve into this reality comes at a time when previous studies carried out by entities such as the Student Observatory have indicated that nearly 40 percent of students at these educational levels have needed help for mental health problemsalthough until 60 percent fits with pathologies such as anxiety. In 2 out of 10 cases, this reality can end up translating into suicidal thoughts.

Christina Laroy, Professor of Clinical Psychology at the Complutense University of Madrid, has completed this risk profile. In addition to the types of study, she has placed women who combine their academic career with working life as one of the most affected. Something that especially affects those who are doing their doctorate. “They are very fragile students from the point of view of mental health”, has apostilled

The Ministry of Universities has endorsed this research with the aim of having, as of next year, new indicators at the national level that allow drawing an “radiography” of mental health at these educational levels. “It will give us clearer certainties to understand the phenomenondistinguish the vital moments in which it occurs”, explained the holder of the portfolio, Joan Subiratswhich has already contacted the State University Student Council to try to reinforce the documentation.