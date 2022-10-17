When do you host Bayern? The terrifying calendar that awaits Barcelona after falling in the Clásico
2022-10-17
The Barcelona is more than obliged to react after the hard blows he suffered against the Inter in the Champions League, which leaves them practically eliminated, and against real Madrid in the Clásico, where they lost the leadership of LaLiga.
This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-22 goes
as stated Xavi After falling at the Santiago Bernabéu, his team needs to get up and change the dynamic as soon as possible, but there is not much time and the calendar is not going to make it easy for them either. The rest of October maintains the hellish pace.
And it is that the Barcelona will receive this Thursday Villarreal. The ‘Yellow Submarine’ is not going through its best moment, but given the situation that the Barça team is going through, anything can happen, and it almost always complicates games.
It will be on Sunday when Barça will have a more complex visit. The athletic club will appear at the Camp Nou with the return of the coach Ernest Valverde in search of the three points.
The Champions will return on October 26 and the Catalan team will also play at home against Bayern Munich, his black beast in the competition. But the unknown will be to know if those of Xavi something is at stake, since before the Inter will receive the Victoria Pilzen and a win for the Italians mathematically eliminates the Blaugrana.
The month will end on the 29th in Mestalla, a fief traditionally confused for the Barcelona. Despite stumbling 2-2 against the elche On the last day, the ‘che’ team is convincing with the work of Genaro Gattuso and the striker Edinson Cavani He has already started scoring goals.
Last game before the World Cup
Before the World Cup in Qatar and already in November, the Barcelona He will have three days in which he could recover sensations. Against him Victoria Plzen in Champions (on day 1) it would be inconsequential and on 5 will arrive Almeria to the Camp Nou.
The complicated one could be on November 8 when he visits the El Sadar Stadium to face the Osasunaa key match because it will be the last one until the tournament resumes to make way for the World Cup.