When do you host Bayern? The terrifying calendar that awaits Barcelona after falling in the Clásico

2022-10-17

The Barcelona is more than obliged to react after the hard blows he suffered against the Inter in the Champions League, which leaves them practically eliminated, and against real Madrid in the Clásico, where they lost the leadership of LaLiga.

as stated Xavi After falling at the Santiago Bernabéu, his team needs to get up and change the dynamic as soon as possible, but there is not much time and the calendar is not going to make it easy for them either. The rest of October maintains the hellish pace.

And it is that the Barcelona will receive this Thursday Villarreal. The ‘Yellow Submarine’ is not going through its best moment, but given the situation that the Barça team is going through, anything can happen, and it almost always complicates games.

It will be on Sunday when Barça will have a more complex visit. The athletic club will appear at the Camp Nou with the return of the coach Ernest Valverde in search of the three points.