What many believed about the relationship between Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán is confirmed

Biby Gaytan and Eduardo Capetillo

October 17, 2022 3:36 p.m.

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions, forming a more than beautiful family, where their children have even ventured into the industry. However, a dark secret of the family patriarch has long been rumored.

This has created a huge speculation but his children have finally come out to clarify everything.

What many believed of Capetillo and Gaytán

“Thank God they have always let me fly, make my decisions, they have never gotten involved, they are not nosy, they have never been the gossipy parents who are aware of everything, but every time I ask for advice they are there for me,” he declared. Eduardo Capetillo, making it clear that his parents, despite their enormous experience, do not interfere.

Similarly, they would not even interfere in the career of their better half:

“That was completely her decision and the truth is that I am infinitely grateful, that is, that she has made that sacrifice for us and that she has always been a mother who is attentive to us and close. There is no way to pay it, ”revealed Ana Paula Capetillo, making it clear that her father did not“ force ”her mother to retire.