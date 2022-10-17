The identity of the love that Andrés García let escape for another man is revealed

Andres Garcia

No one can deny that Andrés García is one of the most desired actors of all time, he is known for his great talent and figure, which made him one of the most sought-after men on Mexican television and cinema, so he is not a secret that had thousands of women in love with him and willing to do anything for his love.

It is even a benchmark in Acapulco, not only because it has been the largest tourist promoter in the place, but also because all its neighbors and acquaintances knew of the fame of the pica flor actor, and it was precisely in this place that he lived one of the most remembered from his life, because a couple of artists arrived at the port that he could never forget.

It was about Farrah Fawcertt and her husband Lee Majors, who arrived at the port of Acapulco and were received by the famous actor from “Deceived Women”. The first to start a conversation would have been the remembered “bionic man” who befriended Andrés and told him that he seemed like a great actor, since he had seen him in some productions.

Andrés García was in love with Farrah Fawcett

Then he met Farrah, and as the actor recalled, she threw him the wave, even took him to his room, and when everything was ready to fulfill his golden dream of being with her, the actor assured that he could not, because the husband he had liked her and didn’t feel comfortable betraying him, so he dumped her and left.