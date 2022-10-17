Entertainment

Take a deep breath before seeing how Aracely Arámbula has changed over the years

Aracely Arambula He started his career in the 90s and hasn’t stopped since. Both soap operas and music have received her with open arms, she has even won praise and great awards, such as the Billboard in 2003.

If we follow his career we find great changes. The mother of two children with the sun king, Luis Miguel, on his instagram he constantly opens the trunk of memories, where you can witness all his facets. Even small, since for Children’s Day she gave her “Arafamilia” as the actress calls her fans, a photo of her as a girl, beautiful with a bob cut and a natural brown.

