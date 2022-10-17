Svante Pääbo wins the Nobel Prize in Medicine

Copenhagen (EFE) .- The Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022 is for the Swedish Svante Pääbo for his discoveries on the genome of extinct hominids and human evolution, reported the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Pääbo has established “an entirely new scientific discipline, paleogenomics. By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human.

The laureate “discovered that gene transfer had occurred from these now-extinct hominids to Homo sapiens. This ancient gene flow for modern humans has physiological relevance today, for example by affecting how our immune systems react to infections.”

The secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, Thomas Perlmann (r), announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize, Svante Paabo. EFE/EPA/Henrik Montgomery

In addition, the Karolinska Institute highlighted that the winner “achieved something apparently impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of modern humans.”

“He also made the sensational discovery of an extinct hominin, the Denisovan, entirely from genome data recovered from a little finger bone sample,” Karolinska explained.

Nobel Prize Week

The announcement of the Medicine Prize will be followed by Physics on Tuesday, Chemistry on Wednesday, Literature on Thursday, Peace on Friday -the only one that is announced and delivered in Olso and not in Stockholm- and on Monday the of Economy. also the only one that was not stipulated in the will of the inventor Alfred Nobel.

In fact, and strictly speaking, this last award is called the Bank of Sweden Prize in Homage to Alfred Nobel and was added to the list of these prestigious awards in 1969.

The other categories were determined in his will by the inventor of dynamite, who bequeathed his fortune to offer recognition to those who excelled in the sciences, in literature, and in the pursuit of peace.

A prize of almost one million euros

Nobel, who had no children but relatives who could have been his heirs, argued that inherited fortunes were a disaster.

Thus, he arranged in his will that his money be invested in real estate and insurance, and that the interest be divided into five equal parts to reward personalities in as many fields, regardless of their nationality.

All Nobel Prize winners follow a similar election process: scientists, academics or university professors nominate their candidates and the different Nobel committees establish various criteria to choose the winner or winners, up to three per prize.

The financial endowment is also the same for everyone; this year of 10 million Swedish crowns (916,000 euros or 882,000 dollars).

