Romell Quioto’s CF Montréal qualifies for the MLS Conference semifinals!

2022-10-16

The CF Montreal of Canada certified their passage to the Conference semifinals of the mls with the honduran Romell Quito in template. The Canadians defeated the orlando-city and so they meet at the big party.

Ismaël Kone ascored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted from a penalty at the end of second-half stoppage time and Montréal thus defeated the Orlando 2-0 in the playoffs.

Montréalthe second seed in the Eastern Conferencewill play the semifinal instance of the 2022 season against New York City F.C. or against him Inter-Miami of Gonzalo Higuainwho face this Monday.

The Honduran striker Romell Quito He is the top scorer for the Canadians after scoring 15 goals in 30 games so far. mls with the CF Montreal.

AUSTIN FC, ANOTHER CLASSIFIED

The Austin also won this Sunday 3-1 on penalties (2-2 in regular time) at Royal Salt Lake in the first round of the playoffs, in a crazy game that saw doubles from the Argentine Sebastian Driussi and the Venezuelan Sergio Cordova.

Austinthe second-best team in the Western Conference, came out on top in its first playoff appearance and advanced to face either Dallas (3) or Minnesota (6) in the conference semifinals. Both play on Monday.

The Texans had to come from behind from a 2-0 deficit, tying with a pair of goals from the Argentine striker Sebastian Driussiwho also scored in the tiebreaker round to qualify for the phase.

