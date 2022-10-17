PHOTO: Aleida Núñez leaves her fans breathless with tight leggings from the stage

Aleida Núñez monopolized the attention in social networks during the last hours because squandered beauty and sensuality on Instagram thanks to a photograph appeared from a stage showing off her curves with a fitted outfit, so, as expected, the name of the actress and singer became a trend because got hundreds of compliments that allowed her to demonstrate that she is still considered one of the most beautiful women in all of the show business in Mexico.

As mentioned before, it was through the camera application where the actress born in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco published the photograph in question, which, in addition to delighting the pupil of her thousands of followers, He also intended to promote “Great Goddesses, the musical”, the new staging in which he will participate along with other celebrities.

Aleida Núñez stole dozens of sighs after showing off her curvaceous silhouette. Photo: IG: aleidanunez

“GREAT rehearsals THE MUSICAL! Premiere October 27. CDMX. Manolo Fabregas Theater. Functions: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A great fascinating story with spectacular musicals and of course a great cast”, was the text he wrote Aleida Nunez to accompany his spectacular photography, in which, pHe appeared in profile from the stage and against the light so that his silhouette would stand out.

As for the revealing outfit with Aleida Núñez showed off her curvesit was a wine colored lycra fitted set, which consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and a pair of leggings that highlighted the curvaceous silhouette of the also singer, who, to give an extra touch of sensuality to her image, complemented her outfit with a pair of high-top black sneakers.

The photograph of Aleida Núñez did not go unnoticed by the almost 4 million followers she has on the aforementioned social network, proof of this is that, in a few minutes he managed to accumulate more than 10 thousand likes, In addition, as in each publication that he makes, the compliments did not wait and began to arrive by the dozens.

“Prettier every day”, “All a chocolate”, “You are the perfect woman”, “Simply divine”, “The most beautiful of all” and “As beautiful as always” were some of the compliments that Aleida Núñez received, who is a few months away from celebrating her 42nd birthday.

Aleida Núñez showed why she is considered one of the most beautiful women in entertainment. Photo: IG: aleidanunez

CurrentlyAleida Núñez is 41 years old and is going through one of the best moments of his artistic career because currently He has commitments on television, theater and has also managed to give a very good projection to his facet as a singer, what’s more, has managed to become a phenomenon in social networks since it ventured into the sale of exclusive contentwhich is why she is still considered a sex symbol.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the professional success he has achieved, everything seems to indicate that on a personal level he is also having a great time Well, he has shown that he maintains a close relationship with his son Alexander, who is already nine years old, in addition, he is giving love a new opportunity, despite the fact that he has tried to remain hermetic around this issue.

