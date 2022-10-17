Olancho FC surprises and goes down to Olimpia in the Nacional Chelato Uclés

Olimpia was surprised this Sunday by the Colts of Olancho FC, who beat them 0-1 at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium in the match that closed day 13 of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Honduras.

The Pampero team went ahead in the 27th minute, taking advantage of a defensive lack of concentration by the Merengues. Great play by Christian Altamirano entering from the left wing, he made the center, Juan Pablo Montes and Gabriel Araújo Carvalho trusted and Ángel Villatoro, a 17-year-old young man, beat them to beat Edrick Menjívar.

With this defeat, the second of the contest, León was in second place with 27 points, three behind the leader Motagua. Pedro Troglio’s team did not take advantage of the stumbling block of the Blue Cyclone.

Olancho FC placed fifth with 20 units and is fully involved in the fight for the biggest party in the National League.

STARTING LINEUPS:

OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjivar; 20. Jamir Maldonado, 17. Jonathan Paz, 5. Juan Pablo Montes, 12. Gabriel Araújo; 29. Germán Mejía, 14. Boniek García, 66. Jared Velásquez (9. Jorge Benguché, min.46), 10. Yan Maciel (32. Jorge Álvarez, min.73); 33. Michaell Chirinos and 27. Jerry Bengtson.

Coach: Peter Troglio.

OLANCHO F.C.: 32. Matias Quinteros; 2. Óscar Almendárez, 3. Santiago Molina, 4. Allan Cárcamo, 24. Omar Elvir; 6. Reinieri Mayorquín, 7. Mario Martínez (16. Cristian Cálix, min. 61), 8. Henry Gómez, 18. Ángel Villatoro (11 Ovidio Lanza, min. 72), 41. Christian Altamirano and 29. Agustín Auzmendi.

Coach: Humberto Rivera.

REFEREE: Melvin Herrera.