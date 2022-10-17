Official: International Olympic Committee ratifies the suspension of Guatemala

What was already feared in Guatemala was confirmed. The International Olympic Committee (IOC for its acronym), ratified on Sunday the suspension for the Chapín country, therefore, the athletes will not be able to represent the Central American country in any competition of the Olympic cycle.

This is a very hard blow for all athletes in Guatemalawho will have to seek their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics under the IOC flag, as happened in Tokyo 2020 with the delegation that came from Russia, who could not represent their nation either.

“Given that unfortunately a solution could not be found between the Guatemalan National Olympic Committee and the relevant Guatemalan authorities within the prescribed time frames, the suspension of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee has entered into force on October 15, 2022″, indicates the press release published this Sunday by the International Olympic Committee.

Said sanction is given after the Constitutional Court suspended the statutes of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee, considering this as political interference and violating the rules imposed by the International Olympic Committee.

In view of the IOC Executive Board decision on 8 September 2022 and as no solution could be found between the NOC and the relevant authorities in Guatemala within the deadlines, the suspension of the NOC of Guatemala has become effective on 15 October. 👇https://t.co/6t16zX6JAE pic.twitter.com/D6NPMQWOQN — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 16, 2022

Kevin Cordon laments

One of the most important Guatemalan athletes in the history of the Olympic Games is Kevin Cordonwho represented his country in the discipline of badminton during the last fair of Tokyo 2020finishing in fourth place, but who regretted the harsh penalty imposed on his nation.

“Chapín sport does not deserve this. That they help chapín sport (the authorities). The athletes and their families will thank them with all their hearts” were the words of the 35-year-old badminton player.

“It is a struggle of political powers, today we see ourselves with two sides. As always, the most affected are the athletes. Neither one of the sides has shown its face or a public opinion, that is unfortunate because someone has to raise their voice,” Cordón added.

Finally, Cordón ruled that “I am looking for space to see how to represent Guatemala in the different events, but without carrying the flag it is very unfortunate.”