Domelipa, the Mexican tiktoker that surpasses Dua Lipa and Rosalía together

the rise of TikTok in the midst of the pandemic brought with it a multitude of youths who have earned international fame, and even wealth, in their own way through their individual accounts on said social network.

Almost two years after the health crisis, the method of launching new celebrities and the way of making content, mainly to entertain young people from the Generation Z and MillennialsIt doesn’t look like it’s going to change.

Domelipa is one of those new stars that are dominating the internet thanks to its content, such is the case that it surpasses international celebrities such as Dua Lipa and Rosalia.

In accordance with a recent report from Hooper HQ, site that is responsible for listing the highest paid tiktokers by yearDomelipa was listed at number 10 internationally, earning a salary of $40,000 per paid post on TikTok, where he has nearly 60 million followers.

But who is Domelipa?

It is a mexican celebrity, 21, who gained fame for her choreographed dance moves and trending audio lipsticks. In addition to conquering TikTok, she has also known how to create her community on YouTube.

Domenik Elizabeth Resendez Robledo was born on August 27, 2001 in Monterrey. On the internet she is better known as Domelipa Or simply Sun.

She is currently one of the most followed Mexicans on the social network and boasts of surpassing Dua Lipa, who barely has 8.8 million followers, and Rosalía, with more than 26.4 million. She’s a few million Kimberly Loaiza, another internet influencer who boasts of being the most followed Mexican with 68.5 million.

Dom specializes primarily in comedy, dance, fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment. Dancing is one of the talents that she developed thanks to her training as a gymnast when he was younger and his taste for singing and lipstick was born when he debuted on the singing platform Musical.ly.

Due to his fame, he has managed to sign lucrative contracts with various fashion brands such as Adidas, Tommy Jeans, Nike, Pandora Y sheinto name a few.

It has also won important accolades in pop culture from recent generations such as the International Influencer Awards and the MTV Miawwhere it was named icon.

Among other achievements, he highlights the creation of his own business, Domelipa Shopwhere she sells her own collections of clothing and accessories.