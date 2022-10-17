Blow to the lion! Olancho FC knocks down a gray Olimpia and loses the opportunity to be leader of the championship

2022-10-16

Welcome to the minute by minute of Olimpia vs Olancho FC!

THE GAME: Olympia 0-1 Olancho FC

YELLOW! Pedro Troglio, coach of Olimpia, is booked at the end of the match after entering the field of play to complain to the referees about Chirinos’ action.

IT’S OVER: Olimpia falls against Olancho FC with a solitary goal by Ángel Villatoro and loses the opportunity to be the leader of the league competition. Motagua will continue at the top.

90 + 3 ‘ASK FOR PENALTY! Michaell Chirinos falls in the area after a struggle with Molina but the referee tells him to get up and play.

87′ YELLOW! Óscar Almendárez, an Olancho player, is reprimanded for complaining to the referee.

87′ Foul on the edge of the area in favor of Olimpia.

79′ Olimpia has gone over and Jorge Benguché tries it; he bombed at grass level but Matías Quinteros put his legs and avoids the goal action.

78 & # 39; YUSTIIINNN! Benguché fought back, won a ball, lagged behind the Colombian Yustin Arboleda but the field plays hard on him and sends him to the stands.

77′ Change in Olancho:

Entered: Rene Sambula

Left: Reinieri Mayorquín

75′ YELLOW! Jonathan Paz, an Olimpia player, is cautioned for a foul.

73′ YELLOW! Reinieri Mayorquín, an Olancho FC player, is booked.

73′ Change in Olympia:

Entered: Jorge Alvarez

Left: Yan Maciel

70′ Change in Olancho FC:

Entered: Ovidio Lanza

Left: Angel Villatoro

70′ YELLOW! Olimpia player Michaell Chirinos is booked for a foul against Ángel Villatoro.